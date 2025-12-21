Real Madrid Transfer News: Neves, Mastantuono, Paz, Tarrega & More - December 21, 2025

The next time Real Madrid plays a competitive game, the winter transfer window will be open. The question is, will they be active in January? There are rumors suggesting they may be, with a midfielder from the Saudi Pro League mentioned.

The club also have a decision to make around former player Nixo Paz. A second Premier League club is looking to sign the Como player, with Los Blancos having first option.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Franco Mastantuono is reportedly frustrated with his lack of game time and wants a loan away from Real Madrid in January. The 18-year-old Argentinian only moved to the Spanish capital this past summer, but is already reportedly wanting a way out. - Fichajes

Real Madrid and Manchester United are set to compete for the signing of Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal next year. The Portuguese international is seen as a strong option to bolster Xabi Alonso's midfield due to his experience and versatility. However, the Red DEvils are also keen, having tracked Neves for a long time. The 28-year-old is in the final seven months of his contract and could sign for free in June. - Fichajes

Manchester United are also interested in signing a former Real Madrid player that the Spanish club wants to bring back. Nico Paz is having a great second year with Serie A side Como, with Los Blancos holding a 50% buy-back clause in his contract. The Premier League club wants to test Madrid's resolve with an €80 million offer. - Defensa Central

IMAGO / Sportimage

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on a young La Liga player. Valencia defender Cesar Tarrega is the player in question, with the center-back regarded as one of the most promising young players in Spain. The 23-year-old has played every league game this season for Los Che and is gaining attention from top clubs across Europe. The talented Spaniard is said to have a €100 million release clause, which Los Blancos are unwilling to meet. - Defensa Central

The center-back position looks to be a key area to strengthen in 2026. One player whose name keeps coming up is Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven, with President Florentino Perez reportedly a big admirer. Spurs are said to want £44 million for the 24-year-old, with Madrid potentially set to make a January move. - Fichajes

The Latest Real Madrid News

