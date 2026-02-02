Real Madrid Transfer News: Newcastle Want Brahim Diaz, Endrick, Jacquet, & More

Real Madrid are seeing late interest for some of their players, with only a small amount of time left in the winter transfer window. Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia are all linked with moves away from the club.

The Madrid club have missed out on a reported traget it Rennes center-back Jeremy Jacquet, who is set to join Liverpool in the summer.

Premier League teams are eyeing moves for Real Madrid forward Endrick. Sunderland and others have been linked with a move for the teenage Brazilian, but a move would be in the summer. Endrick is currently on loan at Lyon until the end of the season and is impressing in France. However, Real Madrid doesn't appear to have any interest in selling the forward. - Fichajes

Newcastle United are pushing hard to bring in a Real Madrid player before the January transfer window. The Magpies have a few injuries and are looking to strengthen their squad with the signing of Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan impressed at AFCON but has seen limited action domestically this season. However, Real Madrid are unlikely to let Diaz leave this late in the window. - CaughtOffside

Real Madrid have lost out in their pursuit of young French defender Jeremy Jacquet, with a bid of $77 million (€68 million) and a contract being agreed with Liverpool. The 20-year-old is set to join the club in the summer from Rennes, with both Los Blancos and Chelsea missing out on the player. He is seen as one of the top talents in French football. - Fabrizo Romano

🚨💣 BREAKING: Jeremy Jacquet to Liverpool, here we go! Deal agreed now for June 2026, as revealed.



Understand fee is €60m plus €10m add-ons to Rennes. Jeremy has agreed personal terms with #LFC.



Agreement done for summer 2026 for one of the most talented CBs in the world. pic.twitter.com/eVoA75oAiQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2026

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano's contract situation is back in the news, as are the Real Madrid links. The German side have offered a contract, and are pushing the center-back to sign it quickly, with his contract set to expire in June of that year. Real Madrid are ready to pounce and are trying to tempt him to join the club on a free transfer this summer. - Fichajes

Real Madrid have rejected an approach from Premier League side Bournemouth to take left-back Fran Garcia on loan until the end of the season. However, the Cherries could return in the summer for a potential permanent move for the 26-year-old Spaniard. - Miguel Angel Diaz

