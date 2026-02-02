Real Madrid Target Could Become Available Very Soon

When it comes to Real Madrid, there is an inevitability when it comes to transfer rumours. It is the same for most clubs too, but in this instance, there is always gossip being spread around at all times.

No matter the position, age, profile, contract length, nationality, or anything you can think of, Real Madrid will be linked to players. Some of those rumours are nonsense, some are spot on, and some are somewhere in between.

In recent months, one of the main talking points from the fanbase and the media has been the need for a central defender. It is clear that, at the very least, one reinforcement is needed in that position. Probably two, and possibly three.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Anytime you look at the central defenders in the Los Blancos first team, you see an injured player, an out-of-form player, or an inexperienced player. Sometimes two of those three things at once. The defensive record has led to several dropped points this season, and very nearly did so again against Rayo Vallecano.

So, naturally, a number of central defenders have been linked to the club. Marc Guehi's name popped up before his move to Manchester City. Out-of-contract French internationals Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate have also been linked, but have gone quiet in recent weeks.

Dayot Upamecano targeted by Real Madrid again

IMAGO / Lackovic

One of the reasons a move for Upamecano went quiet is because the clear tendency was that the 27-year-old would extend his contract at Bayern Munich, after months of talks between his camp and the club.

However, things now seem to be different. Although there was no news on his potential new contract, many had just assumed it would be a matter of when, and not if, with the player seemingly very happy and content.

Well, things are not going as planned. According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are now "significantly increasing the pressure" on Upamecano and his agents. He says sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have permission from the supervisory board to withdraw their offer in the coming days if he has still not signed.

As per the report, Bayern have internally said that they submitted an excellent offer to the player, and time has run out. Within the club, there is a growing assumption that Upamecano is waiting for an offer from Real Madrid. The club's stance is now clear; sign this week or the offer is gone.

IMAGO / Philipp Szyza

Very interesting indeed, it sounded like an encouraging report even before it was mentioned that he could be waiting for Real Madrid. Now there feels like a non-zero chance we see the Frenchman in white this summer.

No doubt about it, it would be a very good signing. The improvement from Upamecano has been remarkable since former central defender Vincent Kompany took over at Bayern. In a recent win over RB Leipzig, the defender stepped up to press an opponent, won the ball, and played a through ball for a teammate to score.

Nordphoto

He would help improve Real Madrid's build-up, and also help the rest defence get better. On too many occasions this season, the team has been massively exposed in transition. At Bayern, you have to defend large spaces every game, and Upamecano excels at that. That would be a huge benefit to this side.

Let's see what happens, but this is very exciting and very promising indeed.

