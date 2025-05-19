Federico Valverde’s Honest Take on Sevilla Win Sparks Club World Cup Hopes
Real Madrid are looking to end the 2024-25 season on a positive note after a disappointing campaign that saw them not win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, or the UEFA Champions League.
In their second-to-last match of the season, Los Blancos secured a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
MORE: Carlo Ancelotti Earns Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Comparison From La Liga Manager
After securing the win over Sevilla, Federico Valverde spoke to Real Madrid TV, and the Uruguayan midfielder shared his analysis of the result. The defense, which had conceded a goal in their last four matches across all competitions, put together a clean sheet (via Bernabeu Digital).
A great match. The effort was from everyone. It was a strange atmosphere. In this club, you always play with everything on the line, and today we weren’t risking much. But you have to defend this jersey.- Federico Valverde
Valverde also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Club World Cup, as Real Madrid aims to claim the title with new manager Xabi Alonso set to take charge. The competition will allow the Spanish side to win a trophy and build positive momentum heading into next season as they hope it brings better fortunes.
As always. With a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. Proud to represent Real Madrid. Just like this club demands. And something the fans deserve—to enjoy another title.- Federico Valverde
Real Madrid will be one of the favorites to win the competition and they will have many supporters cheering them on in the United States this summer.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ 2-0 Win
How Real Madrid Reacted to Being Offered AC Milan Star Theo Hernandez [Report]
Xabi Alonso Makes Decision on Luka Modric's Future at Real Madrid (Report)
Real Madrid Demand Huge Transfer Fee for Forward Rodrygo with Premier League Clubs' Interest (Report)