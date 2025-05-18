How Real Madrid Reacted to Being Offered AC Milan Star Theo Hernandez [Report]
Real Madrid are in the middle of revamping their backline this summer, with the first dominoes to fall being Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Moreover, the Spanish side isn’t stopping there, as it continues to rebuild its defense.
Although many are aware of what Los Blancos are doing after a disappointing season, they’re not willing to take on any players that football agents propose to them to help the club with their rebuild.
Relevo’s Matteo Moretto reports that AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez has been offered, but Real Madrid are not considering the option. This season, Hernandez, who came up through Real Madrid’s youth system, has made 49 total appearances, scoring five goals and recording six assists.
The report claims that all eyes are on Álvaro Carreras from Benfica, who is currently the favorite. He’s the one Real Madrid are focusing on, along with Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen, a player highly respected by incoming new manager Xabi Alonso.
Though Hernandez is 27 and in his prime, Real Madrid seem to prefer targeting players who are either free agents, so they only need to handle wages, or younger talents in their early 20s. Buying younger players allows them to sell later if things don’t pan out.
If Real Madrid were to sign Hernandez, who would likely command a high salary, and the deal didn’t work out, they’d be stuck with a player who has little resale value to recover their investment.
