Jude Bellingham Gets Embarrassed During First Post-Match Interview in Spanish
English midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the second goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Sevilla on May 19. After the game, he shocked fans during his interview with RMTV, answering all the questions in Spanish for the first time.
Bellingham has spoken Spanish to the Real Madrid fans before, but has not answered all the questions presented to him without using some English. Los Blancos fans will have loved to see his efforts, which they respect for a player from outside Spain trying to learn the language.
El Chiringuito TV shared the final moments of the interview on their X account, showing the 21-year-old getting a little embarrassed when he was thanked for his efforts in answering in Spanish. Bellingham put his hands over his face while smiling and replied, "Very bad, sorry, very nervous," in Spanish.
As well as scoring the second goal, Bellingham received a yellow card during the game, meaning he will miss the final La Liga game. The game against Sevilla was the last time he will play under coach Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.
The midfielder, who will now not pull on the Real Madrid shirt until the FIFA Club World Cup, took to his Instagram to send a message to the fans regarding the season.
See you soon in the United States for the World Cup, Madridistas! Thank you for your support this season, even in the bad times. Hala Madrid always!- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham is set to undergo shoulder surgery and be ready in time for the tournament, an issue he has suffered with for several months.
