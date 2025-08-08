Real Madrid Voice Annoyance Over Players' Transfer Stance (Report)

Real Madrid have strengthened their squad in several places under new head coach Xabi Alonso. The defence was an area that underwent a near-complete overhaul, with three new players coming in. Los Blancos were also looking at adding a new backup striker, with young players Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick also battling to prove they could fill the hole.

It appears Garcia won the battle thanks to his Club World Cup performances, with Endrick on the outside looking in. The teenage Brazilian is now looking at long periods on the bench, which is not great for his development.

However, Endrick is reportedly against a loan move, looking to fight for his place at the club. That has not gone down well with the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Endrick Wants Real Madrid Stay This Season

With Endrick falling down the pecking order, the club was looking at sending him out on loan. Los Blancos are said to have had an agreement with La Liga side Real Sociedad for the 19-year-old to go on a season-long loan. However, an injury during the summer halted a move.

The Brazilian is now looking to stay at the club and work to get on the field. According to Cadena SER, this has not made the Real Madrid management happy, as they wanted him to head out on loan for his development.

The club are said not to want two backups behind Kylian Mbappe this season, and with Gonzalo Garcia being offered a new contract and reportedly the No. 9 position, he looks to be the guy to occupy that role. The club have big hopes for Endrick, which is why they splashed $40 million + $29 million in add-ons (€35 million + €35 million in add-ons) back in 2022 when he was just 16.

Endrick is expected back from injury in September, so it feels unlikely he will go out on loan this summer. However, a January loan move could be an option. The Brazilian could well use that time to show Alonso he can offer something at the club this season.

