Real Madrid Reveal Who Will Wear the No. 9 Jersey Next Season

As the new season is set to begin, Real Madrid will have a new No. 10 on the field. Luka Modric's departure for AC Milan freed up the number for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman jumped at the chance to take his favored number, which then left the No. 9 free.

Everything pointed to Gonzalo Garcia taking the jersey after his performances at the Club World Cup. Fabrizio Romano reported that the young Spaniard was set to sign a new contract and potentially wear the famous No. 9. However, the club website has another name listed as wearing the shirt next season.

Is Endrick Real Madrid's New No. 9?

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Real Madrid website has the new squad numbers on the first team page, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras all listed with their latest numbers. The fourth signing, Franco Mastantuono, is not on the site, but will be added when he turns 18 on August 14, when he is officially announced as a Los Blancos player.

Eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that there was a new No. 9 if they scrolled down to the forwards. Brazilian teenager Endrick was listed next to the famous number. When many expected it to be Gonzalo Garcia, it's the 19-year-old who looks to have been handed Mbappe's former jersey.

The Real Madrid socials confirmed that as they posted Endrick's jersey hanging in the changing rooms with the No. 9. It's an outstanding achievement for the Brazilian, who will hope he can come back from injury and produce in the famous shirt and number. He is set to return in September.

