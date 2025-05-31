Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Garcia, Rodri, Vazquez & More - May 31, 2025
Rodrygo has informed Real Madrid about his plans, while Lucas Vazquez has received offers from other La Liga clubs. Los Blancos also look to be battling rivals Barcelona for a La Liga star.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Lucas Vázquez is set to depart Real Madrid after the Club World Cup, and teams are starting to show interest. The Spaniard has received offers from the Saudi Professional League and Qatar, as well as from La Liga teams. Espanyol, where he spent a season on loan, has shown interest, and so has Mallorca. - Diario Sport
Real Madrid have made contact with the agent of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old is said to be the first option for the club if backup Andriy Lunin departs this summer as the Ukrainian looks for more starts. - AS
Other reports suggest that Barcelona is leading the chase to land the Spanish defender, with the Catalan club looking to finalize the deal quickly to avoid other clubs negotiating. - Fabrizio Romano
Rodrygo has informed Real Madrid that he wants to stay at the club and will need to use the FIFA Club World Cup to show that he is still valued at the club. Arsenal, Manchester City, and others had been linked with a move for the Brazilian, but that looks unlikely for now. - Marca
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been linked with a move to Los Blancos, and that could happen in 2026. Real Madrid are looking to make a transition signing this year to bring in the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner next summer. - AS
Real Madrid have opened talks with academy prospect Jesus Fortea. The 18-year-old is highly thought of at the club, and Xabi Alonso wants to tie him down to a new contract. - Mario Cortegana
