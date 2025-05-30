Lamine Yamal Claim Leads Journalist to Back Real Madrid's Carreras Move
Real Madrid are in the middle of rebuilding their backline with Dean Huijsen on his way to joining the club. Now, the club has turned its focus to Alvaro Carreras, as he becomes the next target the Spanish side want, continuing to add more young players to the defense.
Carreras initially arrived on a loan deal to SL Benfica before that move was made permanent. Moreover, this season, the 22-year-old has become a household name, putting him on Real Madrid’s radar.
MORE: Real Madrid Transfer News: Lewis-Skelly, Endrick, Saliba, Carreras & More - May 29, 2025
Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon spoke about Carreras on Rubén Martín’s YouTube channel and noted that a performance against a Barcelona star might have tipped the scale in Real Madrid pushing for him this summer (via Bernabeu Digital).
For me, Carreras is the most complete fullback in both attack and defense out of all the names that have been mentioned. Last season in the Champions League, he did really well against Lamine Yamal.- Ramón Álvarez de Mon
Additionally, Álvarez de Mon highlighted several traits that make this signing a logical move for Los Blancos, especially given the defender's four-year stint in Real Madrid's youth system before departing in 2020.
You can tell he's someone who has performed well, he knows the club, counts as a homegrown player, he's incredibly motivated, and his salary situation is favorable... It was always made clear to me that he was the chosen one.- Ramón Álvarez de Mon
