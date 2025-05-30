Real Madrid CF ON SI

Lamine Yamal Claim Leads Journalist to Back Real Madrid's Carreras Move

A Lamine Yamal claim lead a journalist to endorse Real Madrid’s potential move for Alvaro Carreras.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / SOPA Images

Real Madrid are in the middle of rebuilding their backline with Dean Huijsen on his way to joining the club. Now, the club has turned its focus to Alvaro Carreras, as he becomes the next target the Spanish side want, continuing to add more young players to the defense.

Carreras initially arrived on a loan deal to SL Benfica before that move was made permanent. Moreover, this season, the 22-year-old has become a household name, putting him on Real Madrid’s radar.

MORE: Real Madrid Transfer News: Lewis-Skelly, Endrick, Saliba, Carreras & More - May 29, 2025

Álvaro Carreras
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon spoke about Carreras on Rubén Martín’s YouTube channel and noted that a performance against a Barcelona star might have tipped the scale in Real Madrid pushing for him this summer (via Bernabeu Digital).

For me, Carreras is the most complete fullback in both attack and defense out of all the names that have been mentioned. Last season in the Champions League, he did really well against Lamine Yamal.

Ramón Álvarez de Mon
Álvaro Carreras
IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Additionally, Álvarez de Mon highlighted several traits that make this signing a logical move for Los Blancos, especially given the defender's four-year stint in Real Madrid's youth system before departing in 2020.

You can tell he's someone who has performed well, he knows the club, counts as a homegrown player, he's incredibly motivated, and his salary situation is favorable... It was always made clear to me that he was the chosen one.

Ramón Álvarez de Mon

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Spanish Journalist Drops Big Rodrygo Update Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumors

Antonio Rudiger Has Glowing Review for Real Madrid Transfer Target

Former La Liga Goalkeeper Has Been Left Impressed by Real Madrid Transfer Target

Real Madrid Transfer News: Wirtz, Mac Allister, Stiller, Konaté & More - May 28, 2025

Published
Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

Home/Transfers and Rumors