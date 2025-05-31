Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence on Real Madrid Departure Timeline
Carlo Ancelotti was unveiled as the new coach of the Brazil national team this past week. The Italian left Real Madrid after four seasons with the club, his second stint in the Spanish capital.
Despite his impressive record with the club, the 2024-25 season did not go as planned. Alongside numerous disappointing performances, Ancelotti and the team won just the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. They missed out on all three titles in Spain to rivals Barcelona.
The 65-year-old has talked about the past season and also revealed when the decision was made between himself and the club to depart in an interview with Marca.
The results haven't been what we expected. The team's play wasn't great either. It was time to do something. After the tie against Arsenal, we talked about it and decided. It was something we could see coming. The team wasn't in good shape, and that's when we all realized it was best for Real Madrid to look for us and for me to look at Brazil.- Carlo Ancelotti
At the time they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal, they were still challenging for the La Liga title. However, the results had been poor, and the performances hadn't been great. Injuries did not help Ancelotti, who had lost many of his senior players at certain stages of the season.
Ancelotti was asked about trying everything to turn around the bad form, leaning on previous situations as an experienced head coach.
Logically. In today's football, it's increasingly important to be a family, to stick together. Real Madrid has been an example of that. Teams go through good times and bad times, and I always had the confidence to overcome the bad times. You always try.- Carlo Ancelotti
