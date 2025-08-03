Former Real Madrid Player Issues Warning to Vinicius Jr. Over New Contract

Real Madrid and their superstar forward Vinicius Jr. are said to be still in ongoing discussions over a new contract. Reports suggest that both parties can not agree on the financial side of the new deal, with the Brazilian said to be seeking something similar to what Kylian Mbappe received.

Back in January, it was reported that Vini Jr. had agreed on a new deal and would sign after the season. That has not happened, bringing in fresh rumors of significant transfer bids from the Saudi Pro League.

Rafa Alkorta Warns Vinicius Jr. Not to Pressure the President

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Former Real Madrid player Rafa Alkorta spoke about the contract situation on 'El Larguero,' and warned the Brazilian that now is not the time for such demands. The center-back who made over 100 appearances for Los Blancos referenced another player who was forced out by president Florentino Perez.

Vinicius shouldn't push Florentino too hard... We saw what happened with Sergio Ramos. Now isn't the time to push so much. Rafa Alkorta

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ramos left the club in 2021 after over 10 years in the white shirt. He looked to be ready to sign a new one-year contract, but that was taken off the table by the hierarchy.

Despite interest from Saudi Pro League teams, reports have also said that they are not interested in a deal this summer. However, a future deal has not been ruled out.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

