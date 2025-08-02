Real Madrid Transfer News: Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Haaland & More - August 2, 2025

Real Madrid are still receiving plenty of interest for Rodrygo, with Liverpool looking to make the move after a failed move for Alexander Isak. However, a big swap deal could be on the cards with another Premier League club.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Real Madrid have reportedly rejected a $87 million (€75 million) offer from an unknown Premier League club for midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, possibly Arsenal. The French midfielder, who had a tough time last season, is said to be a crucial player for Xabi Alonso this season. - Fichajes

Liverpool will shift their focus back to Rodrygo after failing with a $146 million (€126 million) bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Brazilian is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions. - ESPN Brazil

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is so determined to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid that he is preparing to offer Erling Haaland as part of the deal. It would be a deal Los Blancos would be very reluctant to make. - Defensa Central

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to add Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, a deal that would cost around $79 million (€68 million). With Barcaelona also interested, he wants to steal the striker away from their rivals. - E-Noticies

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Fenerbahce Head Coach José Mourinho Linked With a Trio of Real Madrid Players

Barcelona Standout Says Club’s Transfer Work Tops Real Madrid’s Business

Real Madrid Transfer News: Bade, Lunin, Rodrygo, Gutiérrez & More - August 1, 2025