Real Madrid Star Causes Transfer Speculation With Latest Social Media Post

Real Madrid has generated over $23 million (€20 million) in sales from academy players, while retaining a 50% sell-on clause in most of their contracts. However, they still have not sold any first-team players.

Rodrygo, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos, and Ferland Mendy have all been rumoured to be possible players who could depart this summer. Nothing appears to be moving regarding the above names, and with around four weeks left in the transfer window, things will need to move quickly.

Dani Ceballos Fuels Speculation with Social Media Post

IMAGO / Sportimage

Los Blancos midfielder Dani Ceballos has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with a move back to his former club Real Betis picking up the most traction. The-28-year-old's recent social media post could indicate his future is away from the club.

The Spaniard posted to his Instagram story with a video working out, with a comment in Spanish. It translated to “Last day of training before the start.” However, it was the choice of song that Ceballos had playing that got people talking.

Instagram: Danifuli10

The song was titled “I Want to Be Free,” which could be an indication that he wants to leave the club. However, it may also be a bit of fun from Ceballos, causing some controversy for the fans.

Ceballos played a big part in the 2024-25 season under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, he has not looked to be in Xabi Alonso's plans during the Club World Cup. With stars like Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga in front of him, and now many Arda Guler, it appears hard for him to get regular game time.

The one deciding factor could be that with Bellingham injured until October, the club may want to keep him until at least January. It would cover them if another midfielder went down injured in the opening months of the season.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid Transfer News: Tchouaméni, Rodrygo, Haaland & More - August 2, 2025

Fenerbahce Head Coach José Mourinho Linked With a Trio of Real Madrid Players

Barcelona Standout Says Club’s Transfer Work Tops Real Madrid’s Business

Real Madrid Transfer News: Bade, Lunin, Rodrygo, Gutiérrez & More - August 1, 2025