Caen Sporting Director Reveals What it's Like Working Alongside Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé is known for his on-field attributes, but he also has plenty of stuff going on off it. The Frenchman is a shareholder and owner of the French third-division club Caen.

It's unusual for a soccer player who currently plays at the highest level to be an owner of another club, as their focus would usually be on their career. With Mbappé being 26, he is in his prime and is playing over 50 games a season. However, he is said to have time to discuss things as an owner.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The sporting director of Caen, Reda Hammache, spoke to L'Équipe about his relationship with Mbappé. He revealed that he has conversations with the Frenchman about signings and other dclub decisions

For these kinds of important decisions, like dismissals and signings, he's more than well-informed. When we chose Bruno Baltazar, Michel Der Zakarian, or, more recently, Maxime d'Ornano, he was informed and complied with our wishes. If there are things that really bother him, he'll say so, and we'll obviously give him that space. But so far, he's trusted us. We've carried out and accepted our decisions. Reda Hammache

Despite the positive words from Hammache, Mbappé has faced criticism from parts of the fanbase after their relegation from Ligue 2 last season. Many believe not having much of a presence at the club is an issue, with the World Cup winner having more of a focus on his career, which is a downside to owning a club.

IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

However, despite the criticism, Hammache says Mbappe is still invested in the club's progress, but not in a typical ownership style, managing everything from a distance.

