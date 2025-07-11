Real Madrid Transfer News: Rudiger, Rodrygo, Carreras, Konate & More - July 11, 2025

Former Cristiano Ronaldo may get his wish for a Real Madrid player to join him at Al-Nassr, but not the one he requested. The Rodrygo saga rumbles on, with it unclear where his future lies.

Cristiano Ronaldo may see a Real Madrid player join his current team, Al-Nassr. The Saudi Pro League team are reportedly interested in signing center-back Antonio Rudiger. The 32-year-old has one year left on his contract, and if a substantial offer were to come in, Los Blancos could accept. - Fichajes

Rodrygo has reportedly revealed that he wants to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place. Rumours have circulated suggesting he could leave for Arsenal, PSG, and other teams, with interest from these clubs. Whatever Rodrygo's decision, the Spanish club are said not to want to stand in his way. - Globo Esporte

Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras is very close to being Real Madrid's fourth signing of the summer. The Portuguese club has accepted the offer from Los Blancos and is now waiting for Manchester United's response, as they have first refusal after signing from the Premier League club. - Fabrizio Romano

Real Madrid are considering an offer for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate, who has one year left on his contract. The reported plan is to wait until next season, when he would be a free transfer. However, they could see if they can agree on a cut-price deal as the center-back position is still an area of concern. - Cadena SER

It has been reported that Real Madrid are planning to make a $116.8 million (€100 million) bid for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. Alosno is said to be a huge fan and wants him to be the next priority signing. - Fichajes

