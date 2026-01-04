Real Madrid Transfer News: Salah, Rodri, Porro, Guler, & More - January 4, 2025

The future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is uncertain. After a controversial interview where he did not hold back about the club and the head coach. Currently at the AFCON, he could be moving on when he returns. Real Madrid have been mentioned as a possible destination.

They have also been linked with numerous other Premier League players. However, it appears moves in the summer look more likely, unless they can get a cut-price deal in January.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Real Madrid are still considering signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Spanish international is in the final 18 months of his contract, with Los Blancos looking to possibly exploit that if they make a move. However, Pep Guardiola wants to tie Rodri down to a new deal, seeing him as an important player for the foreseeable future. - MARCA

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is currently at the African Cup of Nations, but will he be a Red when he returns? After a disagreement with the club, his future is uncertain. It is reported that the Egyptian representatives have reached out to Real Madrid about a possible move. It would be a loan move until the end of the season and could cost $14 million (€12 million). - Defensa Central

It has been reported that Real Madrid have rejected a bid from a Premier League team for Arda Guler. An offer of $76 million (€65 million) was reported to be on the table, but the Spanish club has no intention of selling their young star. Arsenal and Manchester City are the two leading teams interested in signing the Turkish international. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have a history of doing business together. They have been linked with several of their defensive players over the past months, including right-back Pedro Porro. With the future of Dani Carvajal unknown as he comes to the end of his career, the club wants competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. - Team Talk

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is said to be Real Madrid's top target for the future. The Ballon d'Or third-place player had a fantastic 2024-25 season and has continued to perform well since. Los Blancos could sign the Portuguese international for $105 million (€90 million), with club president Florentino Perez being a big fan. - Defensa Central

The Latest Real Madrid News

