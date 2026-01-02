Real Madrid Player Reportedly Set To Join Arsenal or Manchester City

The winter transfer window is officially open, and teams have already started making moves to strengthen for the final months of the 2025-26 season. Real Madrid have already made one signing, and let Endrick leave on loan to Lyon.

There have been reports that Los Blancos will have no further business in January, but they will continue to assess the environment. That could mean players may leave the club, although Xabi Alonso may also be reluctant with so many injuries at present.

One player who continues to be linked with a move away from the club is Brazilian Rodrygo. Despite seeing more minutes in the last few games of 2025, there is still an understanding that he may want to leave for guaranteed game time.

Arsenal and Manchester City lead the race for Rodrygo

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to SPORT, Rodrygo is pushing for a move away from the Spanish capital. After a failed bid to leave in the summer, he is accelerating his departure this January.

Manchester City, who were very close to signing Rodrygo in August, are back in the hunt, with head coach Pep Guardiola a huge fan. They are not the only team, with the reports suggesting the 24-year-old favors a move to either the Citizens or Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool are also mentioned, as the Reds are crying out for a left-sided forward. It is said that Rodrygo's representatives are in talks with two teams, both of which are ready to offer generous signing bonuses. They are considered the top two in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City.

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

It is said that it all comes down to playing time, which has been limited at Real Madrid. With the World Cup this summer, Rodrygo wants to put himself in the best position to make Carlo Ancelotti's squad. With Vinicius Jr. at the club, he also plays from his less preferred position on the right, another small factor.

The forward has seen more time on the field at the end of 2025. He started three of the last four games, missing out in the much-changed starting lineup in the Copa del Rey against third-tier opposition. He has played well in all the games, scoring twice and assisting twice.

Xabi Alonso has spoken numerous times about wanting Rodrygo to stay at the club. However, if the reports are correct, then the talented attacker could have made up his mind. It would then come down to whether all parties could agree on a move in the middle of the season.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Guler, Smit, Rudiger, Mainoo & More - January 2, 2025

Real Madrid To Restart Contract Talks With Vinicius Jr. As Stumbling Block Reportedly Revealed

How Real Madrid Can Adapt to Kylian Mbappe's Injury

Real Madrid Make First Signing in January Transfer Window