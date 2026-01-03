Real Madrid Not Giving Up On Signing Manchester City Star

During the press conference ahead of Real Madrid vs Real Betis, Xabi Alonso was asked about the club's situation in the winter transfer market. The Spaniard revealed he was happy with the squad but will assess the market for any opportunities.

The feeling is that Los Blancos will be putting in the groundwork for summer signings. The big decision for Alonso seems to be where they go when it comes to signing a holding midfielder in 2026.

AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit looks to be the name catching the most media attention. However, reports from MARCA revealed that the Spanish giants are not giving up regarding Manchester City player Rodri.

Real Madrid still considering move for Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been a player on the Real Madrid wishlist for some time. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has been one of the best at his position for both his club and his national team, Spain.

The 29-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract, and Los Blancos are looking to use that to their advantage. The Premier League club have no intention of selling the player, and have held talks to extend his stay in Manchester.

However, nothing has been agreed, and if it gets to the summer and Rodri has 12 months left on his contract, Real Madrid are preparing to pounce. It's been a tough 2025 for the Spanish international, who has suffered two major injuries, resulting in significant playing time missed. He is back in action and hoping to stay fit for the remainder of the season with the World Cup on the horizon.

The Madrid hierarchy have been hesitant over a deal due to those injuries, but are back in for the midfielder according to the report. If a new contract cannot be agreed with City over the next 6-8 months, the club may have to sell to avoid losing him for free in 2027.

Rodri is from Madrid and was signed from Atletico back in 2019. Could he want a return to his hometown, and would he go to Los Rojiblancos' rivals?

The holding midfield position has been a significant problem for the club since Toni Kroos's departure in 2024. Strengthening the center of the field will make the team better, but it must be the right player. Rodri is proven, but he will be 30 next summer and has injury concerns. Can the club afford to pay the money and take the risk of him not playing the majority of a season? I'd say no.

