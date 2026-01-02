Real Madrid Transfer News: Guler, Smit, Rudiger, Mainoo & More - January 2, 2025

The recent injury to Kylian Mbappe has reportedly changed the direction of the winter transfer window. Real Madrid were expected to do no more buisness after the Endrick loan, but could be looking at bringing in a forward.

Antonio Rudiger's future is also a topic of discussion. With David Alaba expected to leave after the season, the German could stay, but he has other options with much more favorable contracts.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wants to sign Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler in January. The London club wants an initial loan deal, with the possibility of a permanent move in the future, similar to the Martin Odegaard deal. The Gunners are big fans of the young Turkish player and believe they could offer him a chance to develop into an important player, while providing more game time. - Football Espana

Momentum regarding Real Madrid's pursuit of AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. After looking at the shortlist of players, they have focused their efforts on the 19-year-old Dutch talent, ruling out a move for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. Smit may be the cheapest option at $70 million (€60 million) and possibly the highest-ceiling. They are also keeping an eye on Chema Andres, who they sold to Stuttgart in the summer with a buy-back option. - Diario AS

The injury to Kylian Mbappe could mean Real Madrid are on the lookout for a striker in January. Brazilian Kaio Jorge has been mentioned, with the 23-year-old playing in his home country, but Flamengo are also interested in him. Los Blancos are also linked to Rayan, who plays for Vasco da Gama. - Rudy Galetti

Real Madrid veteran defender Antonio Rudiger reportedly wants to stay with the Spanish club after this season. The German is in his final six months of his contract and has a reduced wage offer on the table. However, he has been offered more money by other clubs, which complicates the decision. A decision is not expected immediately and could be made near the end of the season. - Fichajes

A deal for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo looks to be off the table for Real Madrid. The Spanish club were interested in a loan move, but the Red Devils want to add an obligation to buy. It's not a deal Alonso wants, so any chance of a January loan has ended. - Defensa Central

