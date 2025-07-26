Al Ittihad Sporting Director Believes Vinicius Jr. is Key to Transfer Explosion in Saudi Arabia

Vinicius Jr. has seen his name consistently linked with a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League from Real Madrid. It would be a lucrative deal not only for Los Blancos but also for the Brazilian, who would be the highest-paid soccer player in the world.

The 25-year-old is reportedly set to earn $1.2 billion (€1 billion) over five seasons with one of the top Saudi teams. Real Madrid would earn $411 million (€350 million), a substantial amount to allocate to transfers.

MAGO / Latin Sport Images

If the league managed to pull it off, it would be huge. Al Ittihad Sporting Director Ramón Planes spoke to Marca and revealed that the move for Vinicius Jr. is part of the big plan for the league, with the hope that more would follow, making it a super league.

I don't rule it out. I think it's part of the idea and plan to be one of the most powerful leagues in the world. The World Cup has been a good test for the Saudi League. Within that plan, to allow players to come at an important point in their careers, Vinicius could be included. Ramón Planes

Planes, a former player and technical director of Barcelona, continued and addressed the fact that the Real Madrid man is a perfect candidate for what clubs want: players not seen as past their best.

He has everything in his favor. If you analyze the profile of the player who comes, even in our team, last summer we made a lot of moves and were market shakers. Players like Steven Bergwijn, Aouar, Moussa Diaby are coming. Players who are 25, 26, 27 years old, in good moments of their careers. Plus the youngsters we're banking on, like Unai Hernández or Mario Mitaj. Ramón Planes

IMAGO / Alterphotos

The rumors will likely continue as the contract talks report remains stalled. The Brazilian's current deal is until 2027, so there is time to get together and sort out the details. However, reports suggest the club would sell Vinicius if hr does not sign by the summer of 2026.

