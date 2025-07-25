Xabi Alonso Has Confirmed to the Real Madrid Hierarchy He Wants Two Players to Stay (Report)

Real Madrid are looking to sell players after bringing in four new additions this summer for over $175 million (€150 million). Rodrygo appears to be the big-ticket sale, with Los Blancos reportedly seeking around $117 million (€100 million) for the Brazilian.

It is still unclear whether he will be sold. However, head coach Xabi Alonso reportedly wants to keep two other players who have been linked with a move away from the club.

With the signing of left-back Álvaro Carreras, the club has too many senior players at the position. It appeared that Fran Garcia would leave the club to join Ferland Mendy, with AC Milan reportedly interested in the Spaniard.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to AS, Alonso would prefer to keep Garcia, who has performed very well at the Club World Cup. He would be seen as a backup to Carreras but could fight to be the first choice. That would mean Mendy would be offered to other clubs, with the 30-year-old seen as a third-choice option.

The second player, Alonso, has spoken to the club about keeping Dani Ceballos, according to Cadena SER. The midfielder has been linked with a move back to his former club, Real Betis. However, he is expected to be a key contributor to the squad next season.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Neither player may be a first-choice option, but both are outstanding squad players and have demonstrated the mentality to step in and perform well when needed.

