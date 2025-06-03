Real Madrid Transfer News: Stiller, Modric, Lewis-Skelly, Rodri & More - June 3, 2025
Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid for the Club World Cup, but Los Blancos are trying to bring in two more before the tournament. Luka Modric will depart after the summer tournament, with an Italian team the first to be linked with a move.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumorss
Real Madrid will need to pay $114 million (€100 million) if they want to sign Benfica's Alvaro Carreras and Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller before the Club World Cup. The two players are on the priority shortlist, but could they wait and pay less after the tournament? - SPORT
Real Madrid are looking to add to their academy with 16-year-old Moroccan talent Azzedine Ouazane. The midfielder has been on Real Madrid's radar, but no agreement has been reached for the Ajax player. Talks to explore a deal have taken place, and things could move quickly. - Rodra (Relevo)
Arsenal look to be close to agreeing a deal for young left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly, a blow for any chance of Real Madrid signing the Englishman. There were reports that the Spanish club was interested in signing him after his breakout season. However, it looks like he will be off the table. - The Daily Mail
Luka Modric will leave Los Blancos after the Club World Cup, and reports suggest Serie A side AC Milan are interested in bringing the veteran into the club this summer. The club's new director, Igli Tare, is a huge fan and wants to bring him to Italy. - Fabrizio Romano
Rodri has been a transfer target for Real Madrid for some time, but the club want to ensure he returns from his serious injury before making a bid. If he finds the form that won him the Ballon d'Or in 2024, Los Blancos may look to sign him during the 2026 transfer window. - Defensa Central
