Bayer Leverkusen Player Reveals What Real Madrid Fans Can Expect from Xabi Alonso
It's set to be an exciting time for Real Madrid fans as Xabi Alonso takes charge of the team. Usually, it's a few months before we see Los Blancos play a competitive game after the season ends. However, due to the Club World Cup in June, we will see Alonso's Madrid in action much earlier.
The young Spanish coach has achieved considerable success in his short coaching career. In his first full season with Bayer Leverkusen, he helped the club win the Bundesliga title, the first title in the club's history. He also won the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup
One of his former players at the German club and Spanish international has spoken to Marca. Alejandro Grimaldo has revealed what Real fans can expect from his former head coach.
They should expect a highly prepared coach, tactically sound, and with clear ideas. He'll put the team at the center of everything. Real Madrid made the right choice with him.- Alejandro Grimaldo
The 29-year-old played at left wing-back in a five-man defense for Leverkusen. However, he also spoke about the versatility Alonso has in games.
Xabi is a very versatile coach. At Leverkusen, he used a back five, but also a back four. He analyzes matches a lot, is tactically very strong, and knows which system to use at any given moment. He's prepared to do very well.- Alejandro Grimaldo
Grimaldo has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, joining his former coach. Still, reports suggest they are looking at Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras as their primary choice.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
New Real Madrid Signing Dean Huijsen Reveals What Was Said Between Him and Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid Transfer News: Carreras, Vitinha, Mastantuono, & More - June 2, 2025
F1 Driver Fernando Alonso Reveals Which Barcelona Player He Would Sign for Real Madrid
Real Madrid Reportedly Target Ligue 1 Standout to Strengthen Goalkeeper Position