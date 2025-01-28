Real Madrid Transfer News: Tonali, Hato, Rodrygo, Cevikkan & More - January 28, 2025
Real Madrid is always looking to strengthen its squad and for young talent for La Fabrica. The latest is an 18-year-old Turkish goalkeeper.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Real Madrid and Liverpool are closely tracking young Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old has already made 92 appearances for the Dutch side, making tremendous progress. It is reported he would cost around $31.3 million. - De Telegraaf
Real Madrid will not sell Nico Paz's full rights to Como or any club, as they believe he could be a valuable asset in the future. Los Blancos owns 50% of the contract, with Serie A side Como owning the other 50%. - Marca
Turkish goalkeeper Onuralp Cevikkan is on Real Madrid's radar as a potential successor to Thibaut Courtois. The 18-year-old plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey, and Los Blancos want to bring him to La Fabrica. - AS
Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali could leave the Premier League side in the future, with rumors suggesting some of the big clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, would be interested. Gianluca Di Marzio (relayed by SpazioMilan)
Paris Saint-Germain continues to be linked with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. Although Real Madrid rejected their approach in 2023, the French club is looking to return for further negotiations. - RMC
Rival Watch
Barcelona has a keen interest in Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup. The Norwegian 20-year-old has impressed the Catalan side with his performances in the Champions League. - SPORT
Atletico Madrid has rejected an offer from West Ham for their midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. The Hammers offered $26 million for the Argentinian, but the Spanish side wants to renew his contract, which ends in 2026. - Marca
The Latest Real Madrid News
