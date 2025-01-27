Jude Bellingham Makes Humorous Comment As He Wishes Aurelien Tchouameni A Happy Birthday
Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates his birthday today, turning 25.
Several players took to social media to send their best wishes to the Frenchman, with Jude Bellingham posting a funny comment on his Instagram Story.
Bellingham posted "Happy Birthday, my brother," with a picture of them chatting in their respective national team jerseys. The image is from the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Tchouameni's France beat Bellingham's England 2-1 in the quarter-final.
At the time, Jude Bellingham was playing for the German side Borussia Dortmund, and there were rumors that he could join Los Blancos in the future.
So, are you coming or what?- Jude Bellingham
Bellingham's comment suggests that after the quarter-final game, Tchouameni asked Bellingham if he would join Real Madrid in the summer. The Frenchman had only signed for Madrid that year, on June 11, 2022, from Monaco.
We don't know what the Englishman said, but he joined Los Blancos the following summer, on June 14, 2023., from Borussia Dortmund.
