There has been plenty of excitement in the last 24 hours thanks to a recent interview with Bayern Munich midfielder Lennart Karl. The teenage sensation mentioned Real Madrid as a possible future destination, as he has been a big fan since he was a kid.

Los Blancos are also considering what to do with Vinicius Jr. and others, with bids for players coming in. The Brazilian's contract remains an issue, and with a reported big bid from a Premier League side on the way, they could accept it.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Chelsea are set to offer a record bid for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. The London club, which recently parted ways with their head coach Enzo Maresca, are willing to spend around $175 million (€150 million). If a bid does come in, it is set to test the Spanish club, as they are still unsure of the Brazilian's future. Due to his contract situation. - Fichajes

Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl has spoken about a future move to Real Madrid. The 17-year-old midfielder has burst onto the scene this season, but in a recent interview, he revealed his love for the Spanish club. He said that he hoped to one day wear the famous white shirt, but is happy at Bayern at the moment. - Sky Sport

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to sign Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan is in unveleiavle form at this year's AFCON, and the Gunners are said to be ready to offer $58 million (€50 million). Mikel Arteta sees signing Diaz as a real opportunity, given the player's out-of-favour status under Xabi Alonso. Other clubs also want the former Manchester City academy player. - Fichajes

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Real Madrid have been linked with the full Liverpool midfield over the past 12 months. They are again reportedly looking to pay nine figures for one of their star players, Ryan Gravenberch. The Netherlands international has been excellent since signing from Bayern Munich, and Los Blancos are ready to pay $140 million (€120 million) for the 23-year-old. - Fichajes

With Real Madrid's reported interest in their defender Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to offer a contract anew. The Dutchman has been one of the team's top performers in a poor season. The interest from the Spanish Giants could put the center-back on notice, with a chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. - Football Insider

The Latest Real Madrid News

Bayern Munich Superstar Admits He Wants To Play For Real Madrid

Real Madrid Star's Recent Trip To Qatar Fuels Transfer Speculation

Real Madrid Transfer News: Salah, Rodri, Porro, Guler, & More - January 4, 2025

Jude Bellingham Reportedly Urges Real Madrid To Sign England Teammate