Bayern Munich Superstar Admits He Wants To Play For Real Madrid

Earlier today, Real Madrid got off to a perfect return to La Liga action, as they thrashed Real Betis 5-1 at the Bernabeu, making it back-to-back victories against sides based in Seville, after the win over Sevilla before the break.

Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe, Xabi Alonso's side played some very exciting football. The Frenchman's replacement, Gonzalo Garcia, scored a hat-trick, giving Alonso some food for thought over the coming weeks and months.

Nevertheless, although it was an impressive and important victory, Real Madrid are still four points behind Barcelona, meaning there is still clamour for additions to the squad this transfer window.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As well as that, there is already clamour for signings to be made this summer and in the coming years. That is natural and just comes with the territory. People will always want more, no matter what happens.

Bayern Munich youngster a huge Real Madrid fan

Well, looking down the line, perhaps we may see Los Blancos go for a name that hasn't popped up many times before. Indeed, when speaking to the German Media (h/t Sky Sport) on Sunday, Bayern Munich superstar Lennart Karl made a surprise confession.

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Whilst at Bayern Munich's annual fan club day, the 17-year-old said:

"FC Bayern is a very, very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us (laughs). Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun at the club." Lennart Karl

A very honest confession. As you can expect, it has gone down like a lead balloon with Bayern Munich fans. As for Real Madrid, it would be interesting to see if the club ever make a move for him. The club already has Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono as left-footed, U21 attacking midfield/winger hybrids.

Plus, if reports are to be believed, it is inevitable that Nico Paz will rejoin the club from Como next summer. So, it feels like that department is pretty well stocked. Though, as we know, football changes very quickly.

Pretty recently, an image surfaced on social media of Karl visiting the Bernabeu as a child. As he is still only 17, it was not that long ago itself.

10-year old Lennart Karl at the Santiago Bernabeu 🔙 pic.twitter.com/ZK8i5OThJT — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 16, 2025

So, despite plenty of questions about whether he would be a signing the club would need, there is some excitement within the Real Madrid fanbase. Karl is seen as one of the faces of Bayern and the German national team, with many claims to a World Cup place; getting him out of Bayern would be an incredible statement.

As it stands, the teenager has a contract until 2028, though there is a clause that automatically extends it for a further 12 months when he turns 18 next month. Nevertheless, three years is not an awful long time. From the summer of 2027, he will already be in the final two years.

Let's see.

