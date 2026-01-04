Jude Bellingham Reportedly Urges Real Madrid To Sign England Teammate

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, many of Real Madrid's players play for some of the world's biggest national teams. One of those is Jude Bellingham, who is a key figure for Thomas Tuchel's England side.

The 22-year-old is one of the leading voices and one of five reported captains in the national team. Los Blancos have been linked with several of his teammates over the past 12 months, signing one this past summer in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They have been linked with two more since then, in the Crystal Palace duo of Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton. According to E-Notices, Bellingham has urged his club side to sign one of them in 2026.

Bellingham wants Real Madrid to sign Wharton

Jude Bellingham is pushing his Real Madrid side to sign Adam Wharton in 2026. The midfielder is one of England's brightest prospects and made the Euro 2025 squad at age 20. That was despite having just over a season's experience in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The former Blackburn Rovers player has a contract until 2029, so there would be no cut-price deal for Real Madrid. It has been reported that there is an agreement for him to leave for a Champions League club for around $76 million (€65 million). If Los Blancos did move forward with Bellingham's wish, it would be in the summer, not in January.

It has also been reported that the Spanish giants have ruled out a move for Wharton, with AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit said to be the preferred choice. Another report has also pointed to PSG forward Vitinha.

Real Madrid are crying out for a holding midfielder who has the ability to control the center of the field. As well as finding penetrating passes, the club have missed that presence in midfield, a huge hole left by Toni Kroos in 2024.

Wharton falls into that category, and being a young player has a high ceiling, as does Smit. Bellingham has worked alongside the Crystal Palace player, which would be a positive. His style of play would also allow Bellingham to push further forward, something he does for England.

Nothing will happen in January for Los Blancos, but in the summer, it feels like a priority to sign a central midfielder. Could Wharton be that signing? If reports are to be believed, Bellingham wants it to be.

