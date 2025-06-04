Real Madrid Transfer News: Zubimendi, Mastantuono, Modric & More - June 4, 2025
Club legend Luka Modric will leave the club after the Club World Cup, and his destination could be revealed soon. Real Madrid have emerged back in the race for an Argentinian wonderkid.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Martin Zubimendi has put Real Madrid on alert, stating that no agreement has been reached with Premier League club Arsenal. It was reported that the Gunners had accepted an offer, and a medical was going to take place. However, he has denied those rumors and even confirmed that his idol was Xabi Alonso. - Marca
Luka Modric looks set for a move to Serie A, with AC Milan the destination. The Croatian has confirmed he will leave Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup. It is expected to be announced within the next 24 hours, following positive talks between the 39-year-old and Milan's sporting director. - Gianluca Di Marzio
Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of River Plate's young midfielder Franco Mastantuono, with the club sending representatives to Buenos Aires to negotiate, with PSG also looking to sign the talented 17-year-old. - Fabrizio Romano
Barcelona is monitoring Real Madrid's target if Los Blancos do not complete a deal for Alvaro Carreras. The backup option is said to be Alejandro Grimaldo, but Barca is also bringing in the 29-year-old to the club, who could be available for just $23 million. - Mundo Deportivo
