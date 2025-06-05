Journalist Details How Kylian Mbappe Can Win the 2025 Ballon d'Or Over Lamine Yamal
Forward Kylian Mbappe had a solid debut season with Real Madrid, picking up two trophies and winning the European Golden Boot with 31 goals. It was also a record for a Los Blancos player in their first season.
The Frenchman missed out on the top prizes domestically and in the UEFA Champions League. It has meant that he is sitting just behind the likes of Mohammed Salah, Ousmane Dembele, and Lamine Yamal in the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
One journalist, Siro López, spoke on 'El Partidazo' (Cope) (h/t Mundo Deportivo) about how Mbappe could still clinch the big individual prize.
I think if the vote were held today, the two candidates would be Dembélé and Lamine Yamal. But since the vote will take place after July 15, whatever Mbappé does, for example, in the Club World Cup and the Nations League, I think he'll be in the starting lineup and eliminate Lamine Yamal.- Siro López
Yamal and Salah will not be at the Club World Cup, as Liverpool and Barcelona did not make the tournament. Dembele is with PSG and could also start in the Nations League for France.
However, López has outlined the scenario in which Mbappé needs to perform to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.
if France eliminates Spain tomorrow, with Mbappé playing a certain role, and wins the final with Mbappé also playing a certain role, and then goes to the Club World Cup... and I'm not even talking about winning it, I think they would reach the final with a good performance.- Siro López
