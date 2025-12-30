Real Madrid Transfer News: Wharton, Garcia, Camavinga & More - December 30, 2025

Real Madrid have already done one piece of business in the winter transfer window with Endrick joining Lyon on loan. Juventus and others are eyeing a move for another Real Madrid player in January, but it seems unlikely the club will sanction it.

Adam Wharton is one of several midfielders who have been linked with Real Madrid. It's clear the club wants to address the holding midfield position in the summer, but the Crystal Palace player is not a target.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, the Spanish club have ruled out a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Considered one of the best young talents in England, Los Blancos have been linked due to his playing position, which the club craves. However, Real have cooled the rumors, and Manchester United are now the club linked with the 21-year-old. - AS

Real Madrid continues to assess the center-back market and are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck. The German wants to join a big club to fight for silverware. Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also interested in the 26-year-old. However, it appears Bayern is the most likely destination. - BILD

Despite reports saying Real Madrid will not allow any more players to leave in January, Italian side Juventus are looking to test that. I Bianconeri are eyeing a move for forward Gonzalo Garcia. If Xabi Alonso allows the striker to leave, it would be with a buy-back clause added. However, with Endrick's departure, it seems unlikely. - Gianluca Di Marzio

Liverpool are very interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and have reportedly tabled an offer of $82 million (€70 million). The Spanish club have no interest in selling the Frenchman, with Xabi Alonso seeing him as an essential part of the squad. - Fichajes

Summer signing Franco Mastantuono has been linked with a move away from the club in January, with Serie A champions Napoli leading the chase. The teenager was a regular starter for the team at the start of the season, but an injury has derailed his positive start. Despite the links, Los Blancos are not interested in letting the Argentinian leave the club. - MARCA

