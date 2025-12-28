Real Madrid Reportedly Turn Down Opportunity to Sign Ex-Premier League Ace

In just a few days' time, the January transfer window will open, with many clubs expected to make signings to bolster their squads and get over the line in their respective objectives.

Some clubs have been very proactive. For example, French side Lyon completed the loan signing of Endrick from Real Madrid before we had even reached Christmas Day. In today's game, you have to act quickly to avoid being left behind.

Many fans are hoping this will not be Los Blancos' only piece of business during the transfer window. People are hoping for more defensive depth to help with the injury crisis back there, whilst some also want the club to sign an out-and-out number nine.

Elsewhere, there is also a clamour for a midfielder. Someone who can control and dictate a game, someone to replace the holes left by Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. There is a suggestion that the club have too many physical midfielders, and not enough technical ones.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Whether it be next month during the winter transfer window, or in the summer, there is a hope that the club will bring in the replacement. However, there is one player of that profile that we can now seemingly rule out.

Real Madrid rule out move for Ruben Neves

Indeed, according to AS journalist Jose Felix Diax, Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves offered himself to Real Madrid as a free agent, but the club have rejected the proposal, and will not be signing him.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The report saying that Neves offered himself as a free agent suggests this would have been a potential deal for the summer, which is when the Portuguese midfielder's contract runs out at the Saudi outfit.

Back in 2017, the 28-year-old joined then Championship side Wolves from Porto in a surprise deal. He had been the youngest ever Champions League captain when he wore Porto's armband at just 18 years old back in 2015.

The West Midlands outfit got promoted that year, and in five years in the Premier League, Neves became renowned for his consistent performances. He was regularly linked to European giants, but ended up joining Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in the summer of 2023.

IMAGO / PA Images

As touched on earlier, he is definitely someone of the profile that Xabi Alonso's side are missing. He is someone very good at controlling games from deep, with a very good passing range. He also has the capabilities of playing the killer pass as well as being able to dictate from deep. He has a goal in him, too.

Nevertheless, as per the report, it seems that the club have decided not to pursue a deal. Interestingly, the report also stated that the club turned down both Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate - two other players out of contract this summer.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Galatasaray Looking To Beat PSG And Chelsea To The Signing Of Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid Crowned World’s Most Valuable Football Team in 2025

Ex-Real Madrid Player Calls Negreira Case 'Not Normal' With 'Justice To Be Served'

Thibaut Courtois Leads One Particular Stat In 2025 Which Reveals Telling Sign