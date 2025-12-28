Galatasaray Looking To Beat PSG And Chelsea To The Signing Of Real Madrid Player

As we draw closer to 2026, rumors that players out of contract in June will move on intensify. Real Madrid have been linked with several players, including, most recently, Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich.

Like many clubs across Europe, Los Blancos have players whose contracts expire on June 30. David Alaba is one who looks increasingly likely to be leaving after the current season.

The other player out of contract is another center-back, Antonio Rudiger. His future is unclear, with the Spanish club possibly wanting to keep him in Madrid. Several clubs are interested in signing the big German on a free transfer, including Galatasaray if he becomes available.

Galatasaray dream off signing Antonio Rudiger

According to AS, the Turkish side Galatasaray is reportedly dreaming of signing the veteran Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger. They are not the only ones, and could face competition from his former club, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 32-year-old's contract expires on June 30, and Real Madrid has not commented on the veteran's future. The general rule at the club is that it does not offer multi-year deals to players over 30. They broke that recently with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, his situation is different, as he is not an outfield player.

Even if Los Blancos offer a one-year contract, Rudiger may not accept. Teams such as Galatasaray and other clubs outside Spain could open pre-contract negotiations with the center-back on January 1.

Even if Rudiger's representatives open talks with other clubs, Real Madrid can still offer a contract. With zero noise over his future, it may appear that the white club are willing to move on from the controversial defender.

Xabi Alonso and his staff have big questions regarding the center-back. With Alaba expected to leave, it leaves four first-team players at the position, including Rufiger. With or without the German, they likely need another body, especially with the injury problem for Eder Militao.

Real Madrid looking at center-back market

The reports suggest that Real Madrid are set to add a center-back in 2026. Their name has been mentioned alongside four free agent players after this season. That included, most recently, Bournemouth's Argentinian Marcos Senesi.

The defense, although strengthened this past summer, remains a concern, with Real Madrid conceding plenty of big chances in games. It has cost them points, and they are now four points behind Barcelona. That will need to change going forward, and transfers could help.

