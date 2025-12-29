Fabrizio Romano Reveals What We Are All Asking Regarding Real Madrid And Nico Paz

The January transfer may be about to open, but it looks like Real Madrid will not be active. However, there are plenty of reports on summer moves, with one name in particular at the forefront of the media and fans.

Como midfielder Nico Paz was once on the books of the Spanish giants, but departed to join the Serie A side in 2024. Los Blancos knew he could be special, but could not guarantee him game time as a teenager. They did make sure they could bring him back for a cut-price deal, adding a 50% buy-back clause.

With the Argentinian in red-hot form this season, there have been constant rumors suggesting a return to Madrid. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given an update on a deal, and it's one that Madridistas have been asking about.

Nico Paz to be first Real Madrid signing of the summer

IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Fabrizio Romano dropped an update on his YouTube channel regarding Nico Paz. The news looks to be positive for Real Madrid fans, with the Italian transfer reporter suggesting he would be the Spanish club's first summer signing.

Real Madrid are already in agreement with Nico Paz to rejoin the club. Paz wants to go to Real Madrid, but despite what they said months ago, there will be no January deal. It has always been a topic for the summer... we will see if the club triggers the buyback clause or tries to reach an agreement with Como. Fabrizio Romano

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

So, if the reports are to be believed, Paz looks set to wear the famous white shirt of Madrid once again. But where could he fit in under Xabi Alonso?

Nico Paz's role if he signs for Real Madrid

The big question is what position could Nico Paz play under Xabi Alonso? The 21-year-old can play in central midfield and on the right wing. However, he arguably offers more from the No.10 spot, playing behind the striker.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Alonso has tried to utilize Arda Guler as the player in the poicket behind Kylian Mbappe. The experiment has more questions than answers, with Guler showing inconsistencies in position and struggling in the big games.

If he is seen as the future attacking midfielder, then that means a new role for Guler or less game time. The Turkish international can play from the right, but he would have to compete with teenage summer signing Franco Mastantuono. After a strong start, the 18-year-old has struggled to return to form following his injury.

It's a good problem for Alonso if Paz comes in. Having three talented youngsters who offer versatility in midfield and on the right.

