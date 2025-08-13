Real Madrid have confirmed that one of their star players is not for sale despite a Saudi Pro League team ready to make a world record offer. Los Blancos may also face competition from the Premier League for one of their summer targets.

Fenerbahçe are said to be interested in another Real Madrid player after being linked with David Alaba, Brahim Diaz, and Rodrygo this summer. The latest is backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian has been linked with a move to the Premier League, but looks to prefer to stay in Madrid for this season. - Fichajes

The Saudi Pro League has been interested in several Real Madrid stars, including Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz. The latest is Kylian Mbappe, with one club ready to table a world-record bid of $410 million (€350 million). Despite the high offer, Real Madrid have said that the Frenchman is not for sale. - Defensa Central

Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Premier League club are looking at signing the Brazilian talent after letting Jack Grealish leave and potentially Savinho. Those rumours are moving progressively from interested to initial talks. - Florian Plettenberg

Chelsea are preparing to jump in front of Real Madrid and secure the signing of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate. The Club World Cup champions are ready to offer $58 million (€50 million) for the French defender, one who is high on Los Blancos' transfer list. It comes after Chelsea have been hit with injuries at the centre-back position. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is said to want more signings this summer, but the erichay are said to be reluctant to release any more funds for the team, having spent over $176 million (€150 million). The ckub may be able to bring in more players, but they must create funds via sales - Mario Cortegana of The Athletic

