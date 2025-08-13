Real Madrid Target One of the Top Talents in the Premier League (Report)

Real Madrid are reportedly done in the transfer market this summer. However, they are still compiling a list for players that can improve their squad in the future, and possibly this summer if they do sell some of the current roster.

The defensive position continues to be a matter of concern, especially at center-back, despite the arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. Head coach Xabi Alonso is also interested in another midfielder, especially one who can play a deeper role. Manchester City's Rodri and PSG's Vitinho have been mentioned, but there is a young English star who is on the list of Spanish head coaches.

Crystal Palace Midfielder Adam Wharton on Real Madrid's Wanted List

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to The Daily Mail Real Madrid have joined the race for talented Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The 201-year-old has also been linked with a move to one of the top Premier League clubs, and will likely move on in the future.

The young English international made the Euro 2024 squad under former head coach Gareth Southgate at just 19 years old, thanks to his performances for the Eagles. He continued to impress during the 2024-25 season, showing a calmness and composure with the ball at his feet, unlike a typical Spanish player.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Wharton helped the Eagles win the F.A. Cup last season and recently won the Community Shield against Premier League champions Liverpool. The midfielder set up the equalizer to send the game to penalties, where Palace won 3-2.

Los Blancos have been looking for a replacement who fits the mould of Toni Kroos, who retired after the 2023-24 season. Luka Modric has now left for AC Milan, so there is a hole to be filled. Aurélien Tchouaméni has played there, but he prefers to play much further forward. It's why players such as Rodri and Vitinha have been linked with a move.

Wharton will likely cost the same amount as the two players mentioned, but is much younger. It would likely be down to personal preference for Alonso, but a deal would happen next summer.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Xabi Alonso Given Answer On Whether He Can Sign More Players This Summer (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodrygo, Mbappe, Konate, Lunin & More - August 13, 2025

WSG Tirol 0-4 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights of Los Blancos' Pre-Season Win

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City's Dream Signing as Real Madrid Talent