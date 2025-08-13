Xabi Alonso Given Answer On Whether He Can Sign More Players This Summer (Report)

New Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has already brought in four new players this summer, drastically strengthening the defensive positions. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras, and Franco Mastantuono have come in, with the latter joining up with the team on August 14 when he turns 18.

Aside from some young academy players and Jesús Vallejo, whose contract expired in June, the club have not sold any of their squad players. Still, Alonso is said to want more incomings to strengthen the team. However, the hierarchy is said to be opposed to any more money being spent on transfers.

No More Signings Planned By Real Madrid Hierarchy

According to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, despite Xabi Alonso being very keen on more reinforcements this summer, the Real Madrid board are not in the same mindset. They believe enough money has been spent, especially with zero big sales at the club. They have brought in around $30 million (€25 million) from sales of academy players, but their net spend is still high.

The question remains to be seen what the decision would be if Alonso agrees to sell some of the current roster. Dani Ceballos has seen interest from Real Betis, and looks a possible player who could leave, as does Freland Mendy. However, neither would bring in a considerable amount of money to claw back the expenditure on transfers.

The one player linked with a move away who would bring in a significant amount of money is Rodrygo. The Brazilian would bring in above $105 million (€90 million), which could change the decision from the board. However, there have been reports that Alonso would like to keep the 24-year-old at the club this season.

As of now, Alonso is reportedly set to work with what he has, and it does look like a much stronger team. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao return from long-term lay-offs alongside the new signings, Alonso has a good group to work with. The first game is on August 19 against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.

