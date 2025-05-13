Rangers, Como Set Sights on Real Madrid Staffer for Managerial Role [Report]
The Carlo Ancelotti era is over at Real Madrid with the Italian set to take over the Brazil national team job. While the 65-year-old embarks to South America, he might do so without his son as Davide Ancelotti is reportedly a managerial candidate for several clubs.
Ancelotti's son has been an assistant with his father since 2016, at coaching stops with Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton, and Real Madrid. Nonetheless, at 36 years old, he probably feels its team to try his hand at being a manager rather than an assistant.
MORE: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Appointed as Brazil Coach
Davide is being rumored to be a candidate for two manager openings, the first being in Scotland for Rangers. Diario AS reported that Davide has received offers from multiple leagues, including Saudi Arabia, but he's especially interested in the project at Rangers.
Rangers appeals to Davide as the ideal place to launch his head coaching career. The club offers a stable, American-backed project with European competition and ties to the Premier League through Leeds United. Talks are reportedly ongoing, but nothing has been finalized yet.
Nonetheless, Rangers aren't the only job Davide is reportedly linked to ahead of the summer. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Diario AS) that Davide could also be on the move to Serie A, thanks to Cesc Fabregas.
The Como coach has reportedly caught the attention of Bayer Leverkusen, who are looking for a replacement for Xabi Alonso. Milan is also keeping a close eye on Fabregas but will wait until after the Italian Cup final against Bologna to make a move, per the report.
According to the Italian media outlet, Fabregas has stressed the need for a successor who shares his attacking, high-intensity style, making Davide a candidate for the job. It will be interesting to see if Davide decides to be patient and go through the interview process for a managerial job or join his father in Brazil.
