River Plate President Details Real Madrid’s Pay Structure For Franco Mastantuono Release Clause

Real Madrid have struck an agreement with River Plate for the signing of Franco Mastatuono. The Argentine wonderkid will play the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 for his boyhood club before moving to the Spanish capital.

He is one of the most talented youngsters in South America and the world and has already made 61 appearances for River Plate, scoring 10 times and setting up seven more goals. The 17-year-old has also already made his debut for Argentina's national team.

River Plate president Jorge Brito has now shared his take, claiming he feels grief because he wanted Mastantuono to stay until the end of the year. However, Real Madrid laid out the bottom line, claiming either the deal goes the way they want or not. Mastantuono also has a release clause of $52 million in his contract, which Los Blancos will pay in three installments.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Brito revealed how the release clause will be paid, telling TyC Sports:

They are collecting 20 million euros ($23 million) net now, 12 and a half million ($14.5 million) in June of next year, and 12 and a half million ($14.5 million) in June 2027. The most important thing is to transmit, and Franco feels that way, he is a boy who loves River very much, he is a boy who wants to return to River at some point. Whoever is angry with all this, the only thing they have to do is get angry with me . As president I always tried to preserve the player, defend the economy of the club as well and we have reached where we could, so that people evaluate us

Real Madrid have a rich pool of young talent with the likes of Arda Guler, Endrick, Dean Huijsen, and more. Mastantuono looks like another strong addition to their ever growing stable.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Brazil FA Chief Reignites Fire Surrounding Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.'s Ballon d'Or Snub

Franco Mastantuono Draws Stunning Comparison to Ex-Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Shades Hansi Flick Over Barcelona Discipline Plan

David Beckham Reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Move