Franco Mastantuono Draws Stunning Comparison to Ex-Real Madrid Player

Real Madrid officially announced this week their third signing of the summer, landing highly rated Argentine prospect Franco Mastantuono. Los Blancos are said to have triggered Mastantuono’s release clause, reportedly worth $51 million (€45 million).

However, due to FIFA regulations, the midfielder won’t officially join the club until he turns 18 on August 14, similar to how Endrick’s move was handled last year.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The question now is: for those who haven’t closely followed River Plate, who does Mastantuono resemble? It’s a starting point to understand the kind of potential he carries.

Javier Saviola appeared on Radio MARCA and weighed in on the topic. With the excitement of Mastantuono’s Real Madrid signing still fresh, the former Argentine striker offered a personal take on the rising River Plate star, highlighting which player the youngster reminds him of.

For me, he has nothing to do with Lamine Yamal, but he does resemble James Rodríguez. Javier Saviola

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Moreover, Saviola spoke about the player making the jump from Argentine football to La Liga as a teenager.

The hardest part is leaving your environment, stepping out of your comfort zone. Surrounding yourself well and adapting quickly is key. If you can handle the pressure of playing at River, you’re ready for Madrid.” Javier Saviola

