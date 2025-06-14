Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos Shades Hansi Flick Over Barcelona Discipline Plan

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos continued his rivalry with FC Barcelona after the former midfielder threw shade at manager Hansi Flick for a rule that the German implemented after taking over the job with the Catalan side last summer.

Flick showed during his first season at Barcelona that discipline is essential to him. Goalkeeper Iñaki Peña and defender Jules Koundé were punished for arriving late to team talks or training sessions. The Frenchman didn’t play against Rayo Vallecano because he was late to a tactical meeting, while the goalkeeper was late to an activation session at the hotel.

Kroos discussed these punishments and Flick’s approach to managing the team on the podcast “Einfach mal Luppen” alongside his brother (via Cadena SER).

With Hansi, some players were left out of the team for arriving late to a meeting. They’re different philosophies. At Real Madrid, they would have laughed. Toni Kroos

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner didn’t say which of the two approaches is better for a football team, he simply noted that “they’re different.”

Many times, you didn’t even know who was late—whether it was the player or the coach. It’s a different mentality, not letting someone play just because they arrive five minutes late to a meeting... Both are fine. You could say Flick’s approach is typical of Germany. Toni Kroos

Flick’s approach paid dividends in his first season with Barcelona as they won La Liga and the Copa del Rey. As a result, not many players will question the discipline he demands, considering that his methods have resulted in the squad winning trophies.

