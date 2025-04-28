Brazil Reach Agreement In Principle For Carlo Ancelotti To Become Seleçao Head Coach (Report)
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti looks set to leave his position, with reports suggesting he will be the new Brazil National team head coach in the near future.
That could happen in June, with Fabrizio Romano dropping an update on Ancelotti's future. The transfer guru reported that the Italian head coach and the Brazilian FA have agreed on a deal in principle for him to become the new Seleçao head coach for the World Cup 2026.
Romano said the deal would start from June, before the FIFA Club World Cup. That ties in with other reports that have indicated Ancelotti would leave after the La Liga season finished, with a fanous send-off for his amazing work with the club in his two spells.
MORE: Real Madrid Set Out Head Coaching Plan Over The Next Three Months (Report)
Brazil's next games come against Ecuador on June 4 and Paraguay on June 9, two huge World Cup Qualifying games. The Brazilian Federation expects him to be on the sideline for both games; it now depends on the next move from the hierarchy at Real Madrid.
If Ancelotti does move to South America, he will coach familiar players such as Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Endrick, all Brazilian international players who play for Los Blancos.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
David Ornstein Reveals What Will Happen If Real Madrid Join The Race For Dean Huijsen
Former German Referee Has Strong Words Regarding Antonio Rudiger's National Team Future
Jürgen Klopp’s Close Friend Breaks Silence On Real Madrid Managerial Rumors
Ferland Mendy Makes Major Decision On Real Madrid Future [Report]