Roma Defender And Former Real Madrid Academy Player Honored by Reported Club Interest
Mario Hermoso spent several seasons in the Real Madrid Academy, representing the C and B teams. The versatile defender is currently playing in Italy for Serie A side Roma, but Marca recently reported that Real Madrid could be interested in resigning Hermoso.
The Spaniard spoke in an interview with AS, saying he was honored to be linked with Los Blancos, paying homage to his former club. He also said he could not close the door on a return to his home country.
Mario Hermoso Grateful for His Time at Real Madrid
When speaking to AS, Mario Hermoso spoke about his time with Los Blancos, showing a deep respect for the team that had helped shape his soccer career. Hermoso said moving from the club was the right decision at that time.
Hermoso also spoke about the recent speculation with a return to Real Madrid. He had a humble answer to the rumors, saying he was honored to be linked to such a great club.
Whenever you are linked with great teams it is an honour. I was in their youth academy and I am grateful for everything they contributed to my training.- Mario Hermoso
After 13 seasons with the Real Madrid Academy, Hermos moved to Espanyol, where his performances earned him a move to Real's rivals, Atletico Madrid. He is now in his first season in Italy but has not ruled out a move back to Spain in the future.
I am 29 years old, most of my career has been in Spain, I like La Liga football and being in your country makes everything easier. I can't close the door on returning to Spain.- Mario Hermoso
Real Madrid is looking for a center-back in the winter transfer window after several injuries have caused Carlo Ancelotti selection problems. Hermoso, among other names, could be an option.
