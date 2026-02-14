Arsenal and Real Madrid have a recent history when it comes to transfers. The Gunners signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad when reports suggested he would be heading to Madrid. There have been questions about why the club didn't make a move for a player whose style is in need at Los Blancos.

It has been a problem aread for two seasons now, and Zubimendi would have solved that issue and he would not have broken the bank.

Real Madrid have identified another player who plays in a similar position, but they could be pipped to signing him once again, as Arsenal are said to be the front runners for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal Lead the Rest in Pursuit of Kees Smit

According to CF Bayern Insider columnist Christian Falk, Arsenal leads a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. It had been said that the current Premier League champions and Los Blancos were the two favorites, but things may have changed.

The Gunners, who are fighting for four trophies this season, have built a squad that, when injuries occur, they have players to step up that do not weaken the team too much. That also means they can spend money on players who are going to be around for the future, as Smit would be.

Real Madrid are said to have the 20-year-old high on their list when it comes to signing a midfielder this summer. It appears to be the no. 1 position that the club wants to strengthen, and Smit felt like a signing that could be easier than others.

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez are two other players who have been linked with a move to the Spanish capital. However, they feel like deals that would not be easy, with their respective teams not wanting to sell. If they do, it would be with a price tag that is extremely high.

If the Premier League leaders pull off this signing, it would strengthen the team even further. It would not go down well in Madrid, losing out to Arsenal once again for a player that they are pushing to sign.

It's expected to be a very busy summer for Alvaro Arbeloa, or whoever is in charge next season. It has been said that they will sign four players at least in different positions.

