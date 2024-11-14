Tottenham Star Addresses Real Madrid Links and Leaves Door Open for a Potential Switch
Tottenham Hotspue star Pedro Porro has left the door open for a potential switch to Real Madrid despite playing down links with the Spanish giants.
Los Blancos have been linked with signing a new right-back. Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as the club's first choice and the Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos.
Liverpool, though, are looking to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract and in case a move doesn't materialize, meaning Los Merengues could switch their attention to Spurs' Porro. Porro has now claimed that he is aware of the rumors and considers those as recognition for his good work.
Speaking to El Desmarque, Porro said (via FourFourTwo):
My name and others are mentioned, but I am focused on my club and now with the national team. My friends send me the rumours, it is a compliment, but I am focused. It is the result of a job well done that one of the best clubs in the world is taking notice of me.- Pedro Porro
Porro further noted that he has a contract with Spurs until 2028. However, he claimed that he would like to live in Madrid. Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Hence, it's hard for any player to turn down the opportunity to play for them if Los Blancos come calling.
Real Madrid target Pedro Porro's career so far
Pedro Porro has previously had a stint in Spanish football with clubs like Girona and Real Valldolid. The 25-year-old Spaniard rose to prominence during his spell at Liga Portugal club Sporting CP. Porro's performances earned him a move to Spurs. Since his 2023 move to north London, Porro has so far made 67 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists.
Porro has played five games for Spain's national team as well. At his best form, Porro is currently one of the top full-backs in the Premier League. While he is ready to honor his commitments with Spurs, a call from Real Madrid could see Porro change his mind.
Recommended:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Slams Reports Linking The Real Madrid Legend With A Rival Move
Aymeric Laporte Addresses Real Madrid Interest Rumors
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Legends to Face Off for December El Classico in Japan