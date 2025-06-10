Transcript: Dean Huijsen's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player as He Thanks Jose Mourinho
The first signing under Xabi Alonso was officially presented to the Real Madrid fans and media today. Dean Huijsen will join the squad as they prepare for the Club World Cup, and it was announced he would wear the No. 24 jersey.
The 20-year-old spoke in his first press conference and answered several questions. One was about a phone call with former Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho, whom Huijsen thanked for his words.
Here is everything Huijsen said at the press conference after he was announced officially as a Real Madrid player (per Real Madrid).
The number 24 is the one we have, and I'm very happy to have it. Regarding the offers from other teams, for me, Real Madrid is the best club in the world, and there's no other team like it.- Dean Huijsen
Q: On conversations with Xabi
Huijsen: We've talked a little about what he expects from me and I think it's going to be a great few years.
Q: How he can fit in with the team
Huijsen: I think I fit in very well with the type of football Xabi wants to play. I'm going to try to contribute to the team.
Q: What he's experienced in the last six months
Huijsen: Making his debut for my country is also a dream, and apart from that, signing for Madrid , the best club there is, is a dream that I'm experiencing.
Q: On his personality
Huijsen: I'm pretty calm, and in the end, I think I'm me, and I'm going to live my life and do what I love the most. I give it my all, I try to be humble, and I work as hard as I can.
Q: Sergio Ramos' message
Huijsen: He sent me a message the day it became official, and he's my biggest idol, the best center-back in history. I wouldn't choose just one thing, but rather all the things he has because he's also the most complete center-back.
Q: On his ball-playing skills
Huijsen: My ball-playing skills are something I have apart from defending, and it hasn't been for any particular club. I've been evolving and trying to improve every day.
Q: On his season at Bournemouth
Huijsen: I think there was a lot of talk, but I was focused on playing football, and at Bournemouth I was trying to give my all and finish the season well.
Q: On Mourinho's call
Huijsen: I was having Christmas dinner with my family and the call came. When Mourinho calls you, you have to listen. I'm eternally grateful to him, and he's one of the greatest coaches in the history of football.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Luka Modric Sets New Record After His Goal For Croatia in the World Cup Qualifier
Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Raves About Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid Move
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zubimendi, Ouazzine, Williams & More - June 9, 2025