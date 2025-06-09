Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Raves About Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid Move

🚨🤍 BREAKING: Franco Mastantuono to Real Madrid, here we go! Argentinian top talent will join Madrid on six year deal.



$45m fee to be paid in installments. ⭐️🇦🇷



Formal steps to follow next week with River Plate now asking for Franco to play Club World Cup then leave in August. pic.twitter.com/PDgYV3u6g2