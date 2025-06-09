Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Raves About Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid Move
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Franco Mastantuono will join Real Madrid this summer. The 17-year-old playmaker is one of the brightest prospects in South America at the moment.
A River Plate academy product, the teenager has made 61 appearances for the club's senior team, scoring 10 goals and setting up seven more. This season, he has made 19 appearances, scoring seven goals and four assists.
Mastantuono has already made his senior debut for Argentina, having appeared once for La Albiceleste. Real Madrid have struck a deal with River Plate regarding the transfer and will pay approximately $51.5 million in installments.
Formal steps are yet to be decided as River Plate want Mastantuono to play in the FIFA Club World Cup for them before leaving.
Real Madrid have once again struck a deal with to add one of the best young prospects to their ranks. Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has now given a glowing verdict to the looming transfer. He said:
If it really happens, it's a lot because Real Madrid are gigantic. We are talking about the best club in the world or one of the best clubs in the world. It's a huge step for him and logically, he's still 17 years old.- Lionel Scaloni
He added:
If he continues like this, with that desire, with that head, that desire to learn, he'll probably do well. And we need everyone around him, both his club and the national team, his people, to know that they're in front of us is a 17-year-old boy who'll have his own path. We'll all help him to be even better.- Lionel Scaloni
Scaloni continued:
So, I am happy. Especially if it really happens, because all the big clubs, they look at Argentine football and all the great players. Hopefully, it's the beginning of many more.- Lionel Scaloni
