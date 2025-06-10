Luka Modric Sets New Record After His Goal For Croatia in the World Cup Qualifier
Luka Modric is 39, but he is still making significant contributions to his country's goals, aiming to help them qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Real Madrid man scored and assisted as his nation beat Czechia 5-1 to move to six points in the standings.
The goal came from the penalty spot to put the Croats 2-0 up in the game. The goal came with a bit of history, with Modric now the oldest player to score in a UEFA World Cup Qualifier at 39 years and 9 months. Edin Džeko previously held the record for Bosnia and Herzegovina at 39 years, 2 months.
Modric also set up the fifth goal before being substituted, and it was a pass that not many could have made. He will now join up with the Real Madrid squad before they head to the United States for preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup.
It was announced before the final game of the 2024-25 season that the club legend would depart after the competition, spending 13 seasons at the club.
Rumors suggest he could be moving to Serie A, joining another historic club, AC Milan. The Rossoneri did not qualify for the Champions League last season and are seeking a new direction. Modric would bring huge experience to the club if he were to join.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Raves About Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid Move
La Liga President Javier Tebas Believes Real Madrid Will Play On the First Weekend of the New Season
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zubimendi, Ouazzine, Williams & More - June 9, 2025
River Plate's President Fires Warning to Real Madrid Over Franco Mastantuono Deal