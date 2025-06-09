Real Madrid Transfer News: Zubimendi, Ouazzine, Williams & More - June 9, 2025
Real Madrid have reportedly expressed interest in a La Liga player who is close to signing for another club, stalling any potential move. They have also secured a player for their academy who is regarded as a future talent.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Arsenal could see their deal for Martin Zubimendi hijacked by Real Madrid. The London club was confident they were close to bringing the Spaniard to the club, but Los Blancos are said to have become interested in a deal, meaning Zubimendi will wait before making a decision. - Marca
Nico Williams and Athletic Club are reportedly negotiating a new contract, which would deter approaches from Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Arsenal this summer. A new contract would result in a significant pay rise to try to keep him at the club for Champions League football next season. - Estadio Deportivo
Real Madrid has agreed on a deal to sign Moroccan teenager Abdellah Ouazzine as a free agent from Ajax. The 16-year-old will join the Real Madrid academy team in July, now coached by Alvaro Arbeloa. - Fabrizio Romano
Real Madrid have secured the renewal of another academy player. Mario Rivas will sign a new contract, with the club seeing him as a future talent. The young center-back joins Jesus Fortea in committing to the club. - Marca
